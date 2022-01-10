McDANIEL, ROLAND

McDANIEL In loving memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., dear husband and father. Today marks eight years that you have been in Heaven, beginning your time there on January 10, 2014. The 93 years you were on this earth didn't seem to change you very much. You were always caring, positive, kind, dependable and supportive. Given all the years we shared as father and son, I sometimes feel like I'm still trying to adjust to your absence. Now and then I even find myself talking to you, and I wonder if you can hear me up in Heaven. I miss you. Thanks for the true blessing you were to my life. Your son, Roland Jr.