McDANIEL, ROLAND

McDANIEL - In loving memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., beloved husband and father. Happy 100th birthday, my dear dad. Your birth led to a life with achievements as a college tennis champion, Army veteran, mail carrier and Astoria Beneficial Club member. I am most happy and thankful that you were my father, especially for the love, care and guidance you gave me in abundance. Your time in Heaven began on January 10, 2014. How I wish I'd had a few more years to enjoy your kind and positive presence. It would have been such a joyful privilege for me to celebrate this birthday with you. I still miss you. Thanks for everything. Love, Roland Jr.