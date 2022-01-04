McDANIEL, ROLAND

McDANIEL In loving memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., beloved husband and father. Happy 101st birthday, my dear dad. You had barely begun your 93rd year when you were summoned to Heaven on January 10, 2014. Celebrating your birthday so early in the year would make me feel that you'd be here for still another year. My hope would be that I'd have another year of your fatherly presence that was always such a positive influence on my life. I could always count on you for your wisdom, kindness and optimistic outlook. Just seeing your smiling face helped me start every day with the feeling that this would be a good day. I miss you. Thanks for everything. Your son, Roland Jr.