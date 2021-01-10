McDANIEL, ROLAND

McDANIEL In loving memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., dear husband and father. Today marks seven years that you have been in Heaven, beginning your time there on January 10, 2014. The past year has brought more change than usual for most of us. In addition, more things than usual changed for me personally this past year. I will always miss you, but I missed more than usual your fatherly presence. We had a long time together on this earth, and you were just such a constant in my life for all those years. Dependable in so many ways, always encouraging, always positive, always kind, always helpful. Thank you so much for all the wonderful memories of our time together. Your son, Roland Jr.