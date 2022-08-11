MOORE, SHAWN

SHAWN O. MOORE To our beloved Shawn on your eighth heavenly birthday. If we could have God's gift of life again or a wish that could come true, we pray to God with all our hearts just to see and talk to you. A million words won't bring you back because mom and dads, sister and brothers & brother-in-law, we tried. Neither will a million tears because we cried. You left us too soon with broken hearts but precious memories that will last us for a lifetime. You will forever be in our hearts. Love, your family