MOORE, SHAWN

SHAWN O. MOORE To our beloved Shawn on your seventh heavenly birthday. If we could have God's gift of life again or a wish that could come true, we pray to God with all our hearts just to see and talk to you. A million words won't bring you back because mom and dads, sister and brothers & brother-in-law, we tried. Neither will a million tears because we cried. You left us to soon with broken hearts but precious memories that will last us for a lifetime. You will forever be in our hearts. Love, your family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…