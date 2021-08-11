MOORE, SHAWN

SHAWN O. MOORE So hard to believe 8 years have passed and the emptiness in our hearts still remains. However, your million dollar smile is missed beyond measure, and your memories are our treasure. Happy birthday, son and brother. Love, Family
