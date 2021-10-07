Morris, Lovelee

Happy Birthday In Heaven MOM We read the cards for Mother and the verses bring a tear. For the loving words are written to those who are still here. You always loved the cards we sent you saved them through the years. You said they made you feel so loved your eyes glistening with tears. This year when we bring flowers In our mind, your words I'll hear. "They're beautiful ... You shouldn't have! but I love them ... thank you Dear." They say your're in a better place I hope and pray its true. But, today is your Birthday and we are still missing you. Love Butch & Teresa