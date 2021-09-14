MORTON, CAROL

Happy Heavenly Birthday Carroll (Goo) Morton! Today you are 68 years old! Yes, it's bittersweet for us because you are not here. Yet every day we thank God for your life and all the love and joy you filled us with! We will honor you and your legacy of love and giving forever. So, go on and celebrate your birthday with Jesus and all your family that greeted you in Heaven. Celebrate in peace, in power and in love! Your awesomeness lives on! Miss you, love you always, Your Loving Wife, Children, Brothers & Sisters