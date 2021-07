NICKENS - In love and sacred memory of our brother and uncle, David Jonathan Nickens, who passed away 18 years ago, July 2, 2003. His kindly, dedicated, and enduring ways and thoughts are with us still; and in our hearts that love him, He lives and always will. Sister: Rose; Brothers: Herbert & Edward; Niece: Rosalyn; Great-Niece: Leah; Nephew: Jay