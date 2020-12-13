O'TOOLE, JANE

In Loving Memory of Jane C. O'Toole Nov. 20, 1958 to Dec. 17, 2017 The world may change from year to year with new challenges every day, But never will the one we loved from our memory pass away. Sadly missed by Family and Friends
