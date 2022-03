In memory of Larry Owens, Sr. Today, March 12, 2022 marks 5 years since you earned your wings in 2017, no more suffering and no more pain. There are no words to say how much you are missed. You are loved and thought about everyday. Always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Love your wife - Joan, sons - Rev. Dr.Larry Jr. (LaWanda), Sherrod (Adrailya) and grandchildren