Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

In Memory of Larry Owens Sr. To my husband, our father and grandfather. On today, September 12, 2020, your special day, "YOUR 75th BIRTHDAY", we are sending to you all our love with many wishes and warm thoughts too. Happy Heavenly Birthday! Wife - Joan, Sons - Rev. Dr. Larry Jr. (LaWanda), Sherrod (Adrailya) and grandchildren