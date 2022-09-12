OWENS, LARRY

In Memory of Larry Owens Sr. Today, September 12, 2022 is your 77th birthday. "Thinking of you, not only today, but everyday." So, we are sending our love and many Birthday Wishes to you on this, your special day. HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY! your wife - Joan, Sons - Rev. Dr. Larry Jr. (LaWanda), Sherrod (Adrailya) and grandchildren In Memory of Larry Owens Sr. Today, September 12, 2022 is your 77th birthday. "Thinking of you, not only today, but everyday." So, we are sending our love and many Birthday Wishes to you on this, your special day. HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY! your wife - Joan, Sons - Rev. Dr. Larry Jr. (LaWanda), Sherrod (Adrailya) and grandchildren