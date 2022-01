Jean Ford "Bubba" Peyton Jan. 14, 1944 - Nov. 28, 2006 Happy Birthday Bubba, we love and miss you so much. I couldn't imagine my life without you always being there for me. You've touched so many people with your beautiful smile and humor. Regina, Charles and I will be on the water today to celebrate with Marvin Gaye and PBR. we all are so fortunate to have so many cherished memories with such a remarkable woman. Forever yours, Darryl and Regina