Jean Ford "Bubba" Peyton Jan. 14, 1944 - Nov. 28, 2006 Happy 77th Birthday Bubba. We all love and miss you so much. Life will never be the same without you here with us especially your great grandkids, but they will know what a remarkable mom you are. We are so proud and fortunate to have had you in our lives, so hold it down till we get there baby, much love, Darryl and Regina