Jean Ford "Bubba" Peyton Jan. 14, 1944 - Nov. 28, 2006 Bubba, one of my favorite lessons you taught me was to be yourself and to have fun. All I ever wanted was for my mom to be proud of me and to show her how much I loved her. We will always cherish and honor your legacy, so hold it down until we get there Bubba. Forever yours, Darryl & Regina