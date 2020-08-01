PLEASANTS, BRANDY

Brandy Nicole Pleasants To our beloved Brandy on her second heavenly birthday. If we could have a lifetime wish and one dream that could come true, we would pray to God with all our hearts just to see and speak to you. A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried, and neither will a million tears, we know because we've cried. You've left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too, but we never wanted memories we only wanted you. Forever in our hearts. Mom, Dad, Brittanie, Alan, Jonathan, Tyler, Serenity Brandy Nicole, Family, and Friends.
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…