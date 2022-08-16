PLEASANTS, BRANDY

Happy Birthday To Our Beautiful Guardian Angel, Four years ago Brandy Nicole Pleasants entered eternity August 1, 2018. Brandy, over the years words cannot begin to express the depth of loss we feel in your absence, but we find strength in the Serenity Prayer. "God grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change. The courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." We find strength in your memory which will forever live in our hearts and will forever appreciate the moments we had together. Brandy, thank you for being our daughter, sister, friend, and now guardian angel. Forever in our hearts. For we can do everything through Christ, who gives us strength. Until we meet once again in Heaven. Love and miss you, Mom, Dad, Brittanie, Alan, Jonathan, Tyler, Serenity Brandy Nicole, Family and Friends