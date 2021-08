In loving memory of Brandy Nicole Pleasants Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven. Love you, mom, dad, Brittanie, Alan, Jonathan, Tyler, Serenity, family and friends