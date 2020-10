Houston "Tex" Pollard Jan. 31, 1940 Oct. 21, 2019 Somewhere a journey begins at the end of the worldly existence we know. Somewhere a path stretches over the stars, and rivers of memories flow. Somewhere a silence is heard far away and the brightness of day fills the night, where the trials of life are resolved into peace when a soul finds its way to the light. It's a comfort to know your Soul is at peace. We miss you. Love your wife, Maria; your daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren