Patrick Joseph Raisor, Jr. Feb. 11, 1997-Sept. 13, 2019 No one knows how much we miss you, No one knows the bitter pain we have suffered since we lost you. Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers, Sweetly tender, fond and true. There is not a day, dear son, That we do not think of you. Rest in peace, PJ. Love,Your parents, Edith & Clifton Rudd, and brother, Ahmad Rudd