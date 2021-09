Sunset September 7, 2010 In loving memory of my wife, Fannie B. Reed. Your spirit will live forever in my heart. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. It is a blessing to know that you are in God's care. Your spirit will live forever in my heart. You and Geraldine are together again, singing and rejoicing. Still loved, still missed. Husband, Leon & Branch family