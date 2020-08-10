REID, FLETCHER

In Memory of Fletcher Reid Sr. Today, August 10, 2020 marks 8 years, since you suddenly answered God's call in 2012. We were unable to say good-bye. You are gone but will never be forgotten. You are forever in our hearts and on our minds. Thinking of, missing and loving you always. Your children and families, Fletcher Jr., Joan, Cathy, Margaret and Larry
