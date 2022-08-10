REID, JENNIE AND FLETCHER

In Memory of Jennie Jane Townes Reid (June 11, 1924 - August 28, 2009) and Fletcher Reid Sr. (October 29, 1924 - August 10, 2012) On Friday, August 28, 2009, our mother slipped into eternal rest with family by her side. Three years later on Friday, August 10, 2012, our father suddenly passed.Today marks 10 years since he took his heavenly journey and on August 28, it will be 13 years since she took her journey. Together, they were an amazing couple and the best parents anyone could have asked for. So during this month of August, we will celebrate both of you on your Heavenly Anniversary. We love and miss you dearly. Your Children and Families Fletcher Jr., Joan, Cathy, Margaret and Larry