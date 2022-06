In Memory of Jennie Jane Townes Reid Today, June 11, 2022 is your special day, In memory of you, we will light 2 birthday candles, (number 9 and 8) for your 98th birthday. We will also eat birthday cake which will remind us how sweet you were. Your birthday reminds us of how blessed we were to have had you in our lives. So we celebrate you today. With love and missing you always, HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY Your children: Fletcher Jr., Joan, Cathy, Margaret, Larry and families