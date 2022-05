In Loving Memory Mr. Loyd A. Richardson And He said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely. He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son. Rev. 21 : 6 / 7 Always Remembered, Forever Missed The Richardson Family