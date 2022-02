Donald C. RIGNEY In loving memory of my husband who went to his heavenly home 28 years ago, January 24, 1994. (For the Lord thy God is a merciful God;) He will not forsake thee, neither destroy thee, nor forget the covenant of thy father's which he sware unto them. Deuteronomy 4:31 Please ask God to rid the world of COVID-19 and all other deadly viruses. In God we trust. Barbara Koeppe Rigney