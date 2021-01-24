RIGNEY, DONALD

Donald C. RIGNEY In loving memory of my husband who went to his heavenly home 27 years ago, January 24, 1994. "Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord." "And whatsoever ye do in words or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him." -Colossians 4:16-17 Please ask God to rid the world of COVID-19 and all other deadly viruses. In God we trust. Barbara Koeppe Rigney