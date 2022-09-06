RIVERS, ALICE

In loving remembrance of Alice E. Rivers Jan. 2, 1938 - Sept. 6, 2010 You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our hearts. Husband, Donald Rivers, Daughters, Cynthia and Sylvia, Grandchildren, Josiah and Genesis and family.
