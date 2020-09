Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

In loving remembrance of Alice E. Rivers Jan. 2, 1938 - Sept. 6, 2010 Though we are apart, you linger in our hearts. We miss you so very much. Your husband, Donald, daughters, Cynthia and Sylvia, grandchildren, Josiah and Genesis, and family