ROBERTSON, R. BRUCE

ROBERTSON III, R. BRUCE Another year, 11 now, Can't help but to believe; If only you were here with us, Together we would be. Another smile, another hug, Was not His plan for thee; If only you were here with us, Our hearts would be set free. Another day, a week, a year, Over the Rainbow plays; If only you were here with us, We'd treasure all the days. Another March 3rd Birthday missed, Mom grieves upon your grave; Because you are not here with us, We long for yesterday. Missing you always and forever, Mom, Dora Lee, Debbie, and Bridget

