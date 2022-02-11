Deaconess Revizer W. Robertson Sunrise 02/25/1917 Sunset 02/11/2019 Our thoughts are ever with you Though you have passed away. And those who loved you dearly Are thinking of you today. Melvin, Hooks, George & Grandchildren
Deaconess Revizer W. Robertson Sunrise 02/25/1917 Sunset 02/11/2019 Our thoughts are ever with you Though you have passed away. And those who loved you dearly Are thinking of you today. Melvin, Hooks, George & Grandchildren
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.