Martha Taylor Rogers Honoring you on what would have been your 86th birthday December 12th and remembering your homegoing 5 years ago December 14, 2016. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain because life has gone on without you but will never be the same. Loving and missing you beyond measure. Your Family