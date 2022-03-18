RUDD, MELVIN

In Loving Memory of Melvin Lee Rudd, beloved husband of Yvonne Rudd, who passed away 5 years ago today, March 18, 2017. You will always rest within our hearts. Your devoted wife and family. Memories (Unknown) I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name, All I have are memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part, God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart.