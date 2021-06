In memory of Willie Ruth Dabney Today, June 20th, 2021, marks 731 days between the day of your passing (June 20th, 2019) and today, June 20th, 2021. 731 days are significant because this number is also the month and day of your mother's (my grandmother's) birthday. Each day, the memory of you is etched in my mind, and I pay homage to your life by living in the ways you taught me. I am truly blessed by your gifts and love of me. I remember...son, Horace E. Dabney