Sacks, Jeffrey

JEFFREY GUY SACKS JR. Feb. 22, 1995 - Apr. 15, 2021 It's been 1 year since you left us and to say you are "dearly missed" would be a monumental understatement. We think of you and your beautiful smile and infectious laugh every day. Your resilience and ability to persevere in the direst of circumstances were unmatched. You fought so long and so hard with a disease that you never asked for with an indomitable spirit that was fueled by your relentless desire to help others even when you yourself had nothing. Your self-sacrificing ways have given all of us a reason to stand back, reflect and focus on what's important. Although you never received the healing we so desperately prayed for, we take some comfort in knowing that God's answer to that fervent prayer was to take you home. We WILL see you again our beautiful son! We love you always and forever. Mommy, Daddy, Jamie and Landon.