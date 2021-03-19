SCHIAFFO, DANIEL

DANIEL SCHIAFFO March 19, 1990 - May 29, 2000 Happy Birthday Danny Thirty-one years ago today, you came into our lives and blessed us with 10 years of unforgettable joy and happiness. You were the son that every parent would ever want. You left us much too soon but during that time you taught us the meaning of courage, dignity and pride, but above all you instilled in us and everyone you met that despite all odds, "Anything is Possible." Mama & I love you so very much and miss you more each day. You will forever be Mama's Angel and Daddy's Hero.