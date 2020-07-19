SCHULTZ, ANDREW

In loving memory of Andrew Schultz and all those taken by the disease of addiction. Andrew was one of more than 50,000 who lost their life in the United States in 2015 to opioid/heroin overdose. Andrew was 23 years old when he passed on July 19, 2015. His mom and dad and brother miss him everyday. Those suffering from addiction and mental illness involuntary lose their purpose in life. With compassion towards the disease and appropriate treatments loss of purpose can be temporary. The Pandemic we are currently living through has been a world wide eduction on isolation, anxiety, depression, and desperation. The Pandemic will be a temporary event, but the involuntary loss of purpose and the horrific fear of losing someone you love so abruptly, and for so many the reality of loss will never be forgotten. The Pandemic in many ways mirrors the lives of the addicted and the ones that love them everyday. As our country and the world come out on the other side of the plague we should all have more compassion and understanding for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. If you have lost someone to a drug overdose consider participating in the Celebrating Lost Loved Ones at: MEMORIAL.NSC.ORG
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18