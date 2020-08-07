SHARPE, RUBY

RUBY D. SHARPE Happy 100th Birthday! Mother, you will always be the wind beneath our wings. As in life we loved you dearly, so in death that has not changed. You are missed! Love your children- Frank, LaVerne, Cathy and Family
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…