A memorial service for our parents Jean Adams Shivel (1925-2020) and Col.Glen Shivel (1916-1994) and our beloved brother Dr Glen Shivel (1944-2006) at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 612 Jamestown Rd. Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 (757-229 6688) on May 24,2022 at 2PM. A reception will follow in the church hall. Jan & Gary Shivel