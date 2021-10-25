SIMMS-MORTON, BARBARA

In Loving Memory of Barbara Simms-Morton Who departed this life on October 25, 2011 Barbara, on the 10th anniverary of your passing, The Power of Your Love will forever be in our hearts and minds. Love, Robert, Lillian, Rosetta, Richard and Christa
