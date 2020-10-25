 Skip to main content
SIMMS-MORTON, BARBARA

In Loving Memory of Barbara Simms-Morton Who departed this life on October 25, 2011 Your presence we miss. Your memory we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Love, Robert, Lillian, Rosetta, Richard and Christa

