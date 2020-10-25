SIMMS-MORTON, BARBARA

In Loving Memory of Barbara Simms-Morton Who departed this life on October 25, 2011 Your presence we miss. Your memory we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Love, Robert, Lillian, Rosetta, Richard and Christa
In Loving Memory of Barbara Simms-Morton Who departed this life on October 25, 2011 Your presence we miss. Your memory we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Love, Robert, Lillian, Rosetta, Richard and Christa
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.