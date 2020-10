Corey Domanic Smith 10/02/79 - 03/01/09 Happy 41st Birthday! You're thought of every single day whatever time of year. But somehow more than ever now your special day is here. The tears and pain still come and go since your earthly depart. But you'll forever be with us in spirit and through memories that warm our hearts. We wish that you were here today so that we could celebrate your 41st Birthday. We love you and miss you so much. Love, Mom, Dad & family