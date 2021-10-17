SMITH, JAVIER

In Loving Memory on Your 1st Angelversary Javier J. Smith You are the most beautiful memory we keep locked in our hearts. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in Heaven. We Love & Miss You! Holly, Shane & Lyric
