 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SMITH, JAVIER

SMITH, JAVIER

SMITH, JAVIER

In Loving Memory on Your 1st Angelversary Javier J. Smith You are the most beautiful memory we keep locked in our hearts. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in Heaven. We Love & Miss You! Holly, Shane & Lyric

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News