SMITH, Maggie Feb. 11, 1926 Nov. 28, 2016 Four years have passed since that sad day, when my sweet Mother was called away. Though absent in body, she is still very near, still loved, still missed and still very dear. ~ Your Daughter, Shelia
SMITH, Maggie Feb. 11, 1926 Nov. 28, 2016 Four years have passed since that sad day, when my sweet Mother was called away. Though absent in body, she is still very near, still loved, still missed and still very dear. ~ Your Daughter, Shelia
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.