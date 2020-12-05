SMITH, NANETTE

Nanette Smith It's been a few years since you went away, we think of you often, in fact every day. A mother, a sister, a wife and a friend, the love that you shared will surely not end. Your touch and your reach went far and wide, 'twas always so nice to be by your side. It wasn't so easy to see you in pain, but Jesus knows best and we'll see you again. Your life was unique, your smile was so pretty, bet all those angels now understand witty. So keep the light burning and the coffee pot hot, this crew down below so loves you a lot! We love you, Nanette! Can't wait to see that lovely smile again! Rock on!! Lee, Olivia, Jake, family and many, many friends!