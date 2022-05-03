 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SMOOT, ERNESTINE

SMOOT, ERNESTINE

Rev. Ernestine D. Smoot 3-24-30 - 5-3-16 In loving memory of our mom, grandmother and great-grandma. It's been six years, but not a day or moment goes by without thoughts of you. We love you and miss you always. The Family

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News