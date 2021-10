Susan Doeg Sordelett It's been 1 year since you left this earth and joined your husband for eternity. Your family has laid you to rest near your parents, Frederic and Beverly Doeg, in Merchant's Hope Cemetery, Hopewell, Va. You departed this life far too early, and we miss you each and every day. You will forever be in our thoughts and hearts. With much love, Allison, Bill, Sallie, Debbie, and all your family and friends.