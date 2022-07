In Loving Memory of, Lewis A. Southworth. Passing one year ago, on July 25, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marian Braswell Southworth. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His final resting place is Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, VA 23005. When you turn into cemetery, take second left and he is in third section on left, next to his wife, Marian.